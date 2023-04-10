FULTON − The city of Fulton has been named as one of 20 national finalists for the annual All-American City award, which is given by the National Civic League.
According to its website, this year's awards will "recognize communities that are working to improve the health and well-being of young people, with particular attention to efforts that engage young people in this work."
Renee Tyler, Fulton's director of administration and the driving point of the application, has worked for two other cities that previously applied for the All-American City Award, including Debuqe, Iowa, and Little Rock, Arkansas.
"In coming here, one of the main reasons [for applying] is the community we have here in Fulton," Tyler said. "Our businesses work very well together, our city also works collaboratively with the businesses and colleges. We have very robust programs that empower people so Fulton is a shoe-in for this type of distinction."
The city’s application highlighted three of its recent community projects: the Afghan Refugee Resettlement Project, Local Lemon, and the construction of Legends Rec-Plex.
"It's a great example of what we do as Americans for other groups who need help," Tyler said about the Afghan Refugee Resettlement project.
The 2023 All-America City Awards will be held in Denver, Colorado, from June 9 to June 11. At that conference, the cities will present their cases to competition judges, who will choose 10 of the cities as winners. Tyler said their team is still developing their pitch to the judges.
Other major cities to be nominated for this year's award include San Antonio, Dallas, New York City, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The most recent Missouri city to win the award was Kansas City in 2021.
"Midwest and small towns tend to get overlooked a lot, and we're not about to try to let that happen in Fulton," Fulton's public information officer Michael Shine said. "We want to make sure that the work that they're doing is recognized nationally where it belongs."
As mentioned on the website, some of the benefits of winning creates an increase in economic stimulus, as well as a sense of pride and national recognition of showing off local community work on the national stage.