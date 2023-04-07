FULTON - The National League of Cities named Fulton as one of 20 finalists for the annual All-American City Award.
The award is given to cities who help to improve the lives of citizens and help build community. This year, the theme was "Creating Thriving Communities through Youth Engagement".
According to the award's website, judges identified submissions that helped to break down barriers to youth participation in their city and community.
The City of Fulton's Public Information Officer Michael Shine, who applied for the award, addressed the work still left to be done.
“For the next eight weeks, we are in the thick of this,” Shine said in a press release. “Not only are we dealing with logistics of the delegation and travel, we’re also planning our presentation and how to best present our community to the judges.”
The city will send a group of delegates to represent Fulton at a four-day conference in Denver. During the conference, cities will present their case to the competition judges, who will choose 10 cities as the final winners.
The finalists span over a large range of sizes and populations, with Fulton being on the same stage as New York City and San Antonio.
“This is a chance to really bring Fulton into the limelight,” Director of Administration Renee Tyler said. “We can and will be a model city for other communities.”
The city’s application highlighted three of its recent community projects: the Afghan Refugee Resettlement projects, Local Lemon, and the construction of Legends Rec-Plex.
“We’re going to come back, winners or not, proud of the accomplishment and excited to get back to the work that builds our community up," Shine said. "We’ll continue seeking this and other opportunities to show the world outside of Callaway County the amazing things this community does.”