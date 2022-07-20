FULTON - Re-Made for a Purpose was presented with a check for $25,000 from State Farm Wednesday afternoon.
Re-Made is a non-profit resale boutique in downtown Fulton that works with people with disabilities. Re-Made provides people jobs making crafts and clothes, eventually selling those items in their store.
The boutique applied for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program, and was voted on by people all over the country to be one of 100 recipients of the monetary award.
Co-founder Phyllis Swiney said the donation will help with adding much needed space to their boutique in the Brick District.
"It's going to help us tremendously with creating more space, our customers that come in all the time are saying you need space," Swiney said. "By taking down and doing some other big projects that we've not been able to do, due to monetary reasons, we're going to be able to do that."
The lack of space has also contributed to their lack of ability to have more employees.
"We cannot put any more employees in the building at a time," co-founder Barbara Reid said. "This allows us, then, to also increase the number of employees that we have on staff at a time."
State Farm agent and long time Fulton resident Don Woodson presented the check outside the boutique. He was emotional during the presentation.
"The grant's a wonderful thing," Woodson said, "but even more than that is the amount of people that came to support."
"It's amazing to be part of this community," Swiney said. "We have been embraced by the Brick District, the city, the county and beyond. People have poured into Re-Made in so many ways, we could not even recount all the ways."
"It's just incredible how the community just continues to look for ways to support us," Reed said.