FULTON - This year marks the 35th installment of "Adopt-A-Family" by the Fulton nonprofit organization SERVE, Inc.
Low income families can apply for assistance and then SERVE matches each child with an anonymous "adopter." The adopter receives the child's wish list and shops for four gifts.
The gifts include something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read.
"We are able to help so many kids in the community," Executive Director Courtney Harrison said. "Members in the community step up to adopt kids they'll never meet and give them gifts for Christmas."
The program continued during the pandemic in 2020.
More than 400 kids were involved in the program last year, and Harrison said it was not easy to find them all families.
"Towards the end, we really were struggling to get them all adopted," Harrison said.
This year, 522 children signed up for the program. As of Monday, 512 kids have been assigned a family and the 10 children on the waiting list will still receive gifts.
"We were worried that there would be kind of a lot at the end that would need to get adopted out," Harrison said.
Heather Crowestaab has volunteered for the program the last five years.
Crowestaab has brought her three children to volunteer in the program each of those years.
"To know that we've helped families and that these kids are actually able to get stuff that they couldn't," Crowestaab said. "To imagine their looks it warms the heart."
The program also allows companies to participate in the donations.
Kim Thomas has worked at Callaway Electric Cooperative for 27 years and has participated in the program in each of those years.
"Even though we're a small bit of the program, coming together to make it all happen, it's a great feeling," Thomas said.
Additional toys were also donated by the Dollar General distribution center.
"I'm most looking forward to seeing the people," Harrison said. "With COVID, everything has just stopped that face-to-face interaction."
The deadline to become an "adopter" this year has closed, but more opportunities to volunteer with SERVE can be found on its website.