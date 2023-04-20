FULTON - April Redman started Callaway Cares, a non-profit based in Fulton, in 2017 after being inspired by a worldwide celebrity scavenger hunt community improvement effort. It's exploded since then and now helps unhoused people in Callaway County with things as diverse as providing supplies to encampments, helping people obtain proper identification, connecting people with housing, and helping with court procedures.
Redman operates Callaway Cares with only one other full-time employee.
"It's not easy," Redman said, when asked how she manages such an operation with so few resources.
She added running the organization is a passion for her.
"It has to be, or you can't do it," Redman said. "And, to be honest, there's just an absolute need."
That need became harder to fulfill when Callaway Cares lost federal COVID-19 funding recently, Redman said. She added that she heavily relied on those funds to help fund the nonprofit.
Despite losing that resource, Redman's ambition isn't slowing down. She's currently working on a long term plan to turn recycled plastic into building blocks for eco-friendly home structures. She hopes to one day have an entire community of these made for Callaway's unhoused.
"We're really working on fundraised dollars for that," Redman said.
Callaway Cares hosts bingo at the Fulton Event Center every Tuesday night. Redman said they also have planned fundraisers to host vendors on their property in the near future and a haunted hayride in the fall.
For Alina Morelock, Redman's only other full-time employee, the work she does is personal.
"I'd been in tough situations and I ended up needing the services of the rental assistance program," she said. "I saw how much it could help and how much it could change somebody's life."
Morelock also emphasized the impact Callaway Cares is capable of.
"This could save somebody's life," Morelock said. "This could save them from being homeless. It can give children a future and a stable place to show up."
Morelock stressed that if people cannot donate their dollars, there is more than one way they can help. Callaway Cares could use people's spare time as volunteers, according to Morelock. She believes volunteering can have a "ripple effect" that strengthens a community.
"It's everybody's problem," she expressed. "It's not just our problem and it's not just the problem of the people that are suffering from it. We could be a better community if we all came together."
Callaway Cares accepts monetary donations online and via Facebook and has a bin at their location for plastic recycling drop off. Volunteers are invited to contact them through their website.