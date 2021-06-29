FULTON - At last week's Fulton City Council Meeting, the council passed a resolution, which will allow fireworks to be shot off inside all city parks from 9 am to 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
In the past, fireworks have been allowed inside city limits on July 4, but not on public park grounds.
The city instituted a ban on fireworks on all city property awhile back.
"The city experienced a situation where some folks wanted to shoot fireworks at each other rather than use them for their attended purpose," Bill Johnson, Director of Administration, said.
According to the city, the change occurred after the city recognized that many citizens want to have a safe Independence Day celebration in city parks with fireworks.
"I think the City Council believed that a lot of citizens were going to be shooting some fireworks anyway in appropriate manners and the City Council chose to make those people that are celebrating the Fourth of July to make it so that they can do it legally rather than breaking a law," Johnson said.
Section two of the resolution states that officers of the Fulton Police Department can remove any threat or person who fails to comply with the requirements.
If multiple people fail to comply, the Police Chief has the authority to shut activities down.