FULTON − Fulton Police are searching for suspects who allegedly stole catalytic converters from a nonprofit organization.
On Monday, the Fulton Police Department posted on Facebook and said the department received a report that five catalytic converters were stolen from SERVE, Inc.
SERVE provides safe and affordable transportation to those who need to get to doctor appointments, grocery stores and other places of need. It also has a food pantry and supplies school materials to children.
"We are very upset someone would steal and steal from such a charitable organization such as SERVE," the Facebook post said.
Fulton Police is asking for the community's help to catch the suspects who stole from SERVE. Contact the police department at 573-592-3100 or the Callaway County CrimeStoppers at 573-592-2474. Tips can also be made online.