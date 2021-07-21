FULTON — One man was arrested after a car chase that began in Fulton ended near Route WW and Legion Drive near Columbia.
Fulton Police were called to a residence to assist a case worker with a man who was threatening self harm. The man got in the car of the case worker and struck the case worker and a Fulton Police officer. He then fled the scene.
Officers pursued the man west of Fulton on Route F and Route WW. Spike strips were used to stop the man at Legion Drive and Route WW.
Charles McMasters was taken into custody and charged with first degree assault with a vehicle, first degree assault on law enforcement and other charges. He is being held without bond at the Callaway County Jail.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff's Department and Columbia Police assisted Fulton Police.