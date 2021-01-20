Fulton police ask public for help identifying robbery suspect

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a suspect from a robbery on Jan. 6.
Fulton police responded to a robbery at Midwest Petroleum at 500 South Business 54 around 10 p.m.
According to a press release sent by Fulton police, the suspect entered the store and used a hammer to smash a gaming machine and taking "an undisclosed amount of money."
The suspect is described as a male wearing a stocking cap, a black mask and coat, blue jeans and tan/lighter shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 573-592-2474 to remain anonymous.