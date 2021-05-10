FULTON - The Fulton Police Department says they have reason to believe missing woman Tori Taylor is still alive, despite no promising leads.

Fulton Police say they have received multiple tips regarding her disappearance, which has caused the belief that she is still alive. Fulton Chief Steve Myers did not go into detail about the leads.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Taylor was last seen on April 20 in Montgomery County. Officials said she borrowed a car from a friend in Fulton on April 21 and said she would return it the next day, but has not. She has not contacted family or friends and has not been active on social media.

The department also believes she was the kidnapping victim they asked the public for help with on April 26.

Police are looking for a gray or dark colored Dodge Charger with three male suspects in the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen on security video at the East 8th Street and State Street intersection. The vehicle is seen in the background of the image included in this story. The white vehicle is not involved.

The three male suspects have the following descriptions:

A Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and dark jeans A Black male with dark shirt/shorts and buzzed/bald hair. A Black male with dark shirt and light jeans with buzzed/bald hair.

Taylor is 5'3, with a thin build and has short, brown hair. She was last seen a black short sleeve shirt and white shorts.

Officials ask anyone with information about Tori Taylor or her whereabouts to contact the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.