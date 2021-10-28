Fulton police chief to retire in December

FULTON - Chief Steven Myers announced Thursday that he will retire from the Fulton Police Department on Dec. 3, after almost 40 years of law enforcement service in the central Missouri area.
Myers has served as chief of the Fulton Police since 2002.
"Chief Myers led with a clear vision to enhance police service to the citizens of Fulton through implementation of community policing programs and building strong relationships with city leaders and stakeholders within Fulton to keep the community safe while managing the growth of the department as the city grew," a press release from the The Fulton Police Department said.
Chief Myers developed a plan to move the police department in 2012 to the current location on South Business 54.
"Chief Myers wanted not just modern equipment such as body cameras, upgraded tactical gear, but also wanted enhanced officer training," a press release said.
Myers also deployed the Crisis Intervention Team concept, which trained officers to help identify those needing mental health assistance.
Chief Myers law enforcement career started in Montgomery County working for the Sheriff’s Office in 1982-1997. Myers also served as sheriff in Montgomery County.
Chief Myers started working with the Fulton Police Department in 1997 as a member of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and has received several commendations throughout his career, including recognition from Homeland Security and the FBI for his investigative skills and his dedication to public service.