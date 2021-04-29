FULTON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Fulton Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a missing Fulton woman.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Tori Taylor was last seen April 20 in Montgomery County. Officials said she borrowed a car from a friend in Fulton on April 21 and said she would return it the next day, but has not.

Taylor hasn't been in contact with friends or family for several days, the release said, and she has not been responding to messages. She also has not been active on social media.

Fulton Police say they believe Taylor is likely the kidnapping victim they posted about earlier this week on Facebook.

There were approximately 50 leads received by the department Thursday. The department has investigated over 90 leads and are continuing to get leads as they actively investigate.

Officials ask anyone with information about Taylor or her whereabouts to contact the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.