FULTON − The Fulton Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found in the Stinson Creek early Monday morning.
According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the creek between West Seventh Street and Route F around 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say they found a deceased Black man in his mid-20s, who had been shot multiple times.
The department has identified the man but is not releasing his identity until next of kin has been notified.
This investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information about this incident, call Fulton Police at 573-592-3107.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released.