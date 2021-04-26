FULTON - The Fulton Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the 500 block of 10th Street.
The victim is believed to be a white female, 5'3" tall with a thin build and short, brown hair. She was last seen a black short sleeve shirt and white shorts.
Police are looking for a gray or dark colored Dodge Charger with three male suspects in the vehicle.
The vehicle was last seen on security video at the East 8th Street and State Street intersection. The vehicle is seen in the background of the image included in this story. The white vehicle is not involved.
They are looking for three individuals in association with the possible kidnapping:
- A Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and dark jeans
- A Black male with dark shirt/shorts and buzzed/bald hair.
- A Black male with dark shirt and light jeans with buzzed/bald hair.
Fulton police are asking individuals in the area who have doorbell/security cameras or may have seen the vehicle to contact them immediately.
They ask to call 911 if you see a vehicle matching the description.