FULTON — The Fulton Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman.
Gladys Bowers, 68, is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a blue jacket, unknown color pants and white tennis shoes. Bowers has on a blonde wig.
She was last seen at Bridgeway Assisted Living Care, 828 Jefferson Street in Fulton, at 9:30 a.m. on May 8.
Bowers left her residential care facility and did not take her medications and may be en route to the St. Louis area, according to the police department.
According to the alert, Bowers is know to be violent.
Bowers' diagnosed medical condition describes her as having schizophrenia with auditory and visual hallucinations, psychosis, grandiose delusions and disorganized thoughts.
Anyone with any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.