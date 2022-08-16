FULTON − Police arrested a Fulton woman Monday after an investigation into a person with a gun, while another suspect was able to flee on foot.
Ehlannah Kaskus was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, according to jail records. Charges were not immediately available.
Police are still searching for Royce Kemp, who fled on foot from officers during the investigation, according to a news release. Kemp has multiple felony warrants for drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm, among others.
Officers found the suspect vehicle around 4:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Churchill Road.
Inside the vehicle, police found 48 grams of methamphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, marijuana, scales, baggies and two handguns, according to a news release. Police say one of the handguns was loaded and contained a 30-round magazine.
Kaskus was taken to the Callaway County Jail and is being held without bond.