FULTON − Police arrested a Fulton woman Monday after an investigation into a person with a gun, while another suspect was able to flee on foot.

Ehlannah Kaskus was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, according to jail records. Charges were not immediately available.

Police are still searching for Royce Kemp, who fled on foot from officers during the investigation, according to a news release. Kemp has multiple felony warrants for drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm, among others.

Officers found the suspect vehicle around 4:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Churchill Road.

Inside the vehicle, police found 48 grams of methamphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, marijuana, scales, baggies and two handguns, according to a news release. Police say one of the handguns was loaded and contained a 30-round magazine. 

Kaskus was taken to the Callaway County Jail and is being held without bond.

