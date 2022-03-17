FULTON - The Fulton Police Department is warning citizens about an increase in “splatter ball gun” usage throughout the community. The toy guns fire water filled capsules at a high velocity.
“Anything like that can do damage, it could put out an eye,” Fulton Police Department Chief Bill Ladwig said. “We’ve had people shot in the neck. It hurts and can be very dangerous.”
Teenagers have been shooting the water guns at people while on foot and in moving vehicles, Chief Ladwig said. The police department has responded to more than 10 calls since the beginning of March.
“I think we’ve identified two different groups that were kind of having a war with each other,” Chief Ladwig said.
Many of these guns have been painted dark colors to look more like real firearms. Chief Ladwig said children are also taking off the orange tip that indicates that it is a toy. He’s warning parents that this could lead to tragic consequences for their children.
“I would hate to see a child or a juvenile approach somebody and point something that looks real to someone that actually may have a real gun,” Chief Ladwig said.
The city ordinance states it is illegal to shoot any type of projectile inside Fulton’s city limits except for certain exceptions, such as the city archery range.
“Even BB guns are not allowed inside the city limits,” Chief Ladwig said.
He’s urging parents to talk to their children about playing with these water guns safely. Ladwig said FPD will detain any minor injuring pedestrians.
“That’s going to be taken very seriously,” Chief Ladwig said. “There’s not going to be a warning for that.”