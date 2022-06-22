FULTON - The Fulton Street Fair and Fun Time Shows are warning of counterfeit carnival wristbands being sold for the 18th annual Fulton Street Fair.
According to a Facebook post from the Fulton Police Department, if you purchase a wristband anywhere other than the main ticket booth at 7th and Court Street, it is invalid and will not be accepted at the rides, booths or attractions hosted by Fun Time Shows.
"We don't want people throwing away their money on a counterfeit wristband for them and their children," Police Chief Bill Ladwig said. "So we wanted to put out the word early, that the only legitimate wristbands are the ones that are sold near seventh in Court Street."
FPD said there haven't been any fake wristbands reported, but there has been a problem in the past.
The chief said to contact the department immediately if you see suspicious activity.
"If they're in a parking lot, or on the side of the road, and people are selling wristbands for the street fair, those are not going to be legitimate bands," Ladwig said. "They're not going to be sold anywhere, except for the carnival at the street fair, in the ticket booth.
The street fair returns on Friday, June 24 from 3 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, June 25 from 7 a.m. to 11p.m.