FULTON — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested the Fulton prosecuting attorney for 4th degree assault Wednesday afternoon. Eric Qualls, 33, faces possible misdemeanor charges.
Officials booked Qualls at the Callaway County Jail for the criminal offense. He was later released with summons for a court appearance on July 8, according to a press release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
The assault happened at 1851 Underground Tap & Grill, a business in the 100 block of East 5th St. in Fulton, on May 18. The sheriff's office says Qualls turned himself in on Wednesday because of the investigation. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case on behalf of the Fulton Police Department.
Qualls ran unopposed for Fulton prosecutor in April 2021.
Christopher Wilson is the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney and previously served in Qualls' current position back in 2006. He said that regarding whether or not Qualls will lose his job is not necessarily up to one person.
"Because [city prosecutors] are elected, they don't have a supervisor, per se. I mean, frankly, it's the citizens that, you know, that's who they answer to," Wilson said.
According to Wilson, this case is no different than any other misdemeanor case. Once the sheriff's office finishes its investigation into this case, they will send whatever information they have to Wilson's office. From there, his office will make a decision of what charge, if any, ought to be filed.
For now, Wilson says that Qualls' case is still in the very early stages.
"Mr. Qualls like anybody is, he enjoys the presumption of innocence," Wilson said. "Just like any other citizen who's been accused of a crime, he is presumed innocent unless and until he's found guilty by a jury or a judge."
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and the office will not release further details.