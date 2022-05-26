FULTON — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested the Fulton prosecuting attorney for 4th degree assault Wednesday afternoon. Eric Qualls, 33, faces possible misdemeanor charges.
Officials booked Qualls at the Callaway County Jail for the criminal offense. He was later released pending a court appearance on July 8, according to a press release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
The assault happened at a business in the 100 block of East 5th St. in Fulton on May 18. The sheriff's office says Qualls turned himself in on Wednesday because of the investigation. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case on behalf of the Fulton Police Department.
Qualls ran unopposed for Fulton prosecutor in April.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and the office will not release further details.