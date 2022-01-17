FULTON - Fulton Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to staff shortages.
The closings come as COVID-19 continues to spread across mid-Missouri.
Due to staffing shortages Fulton Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zpeRjACvuI— Fulton Public Schools (@FPSHornets) January 17, 2022
Coordinator of School and Community Programs Sarah Manley said in a letter to parents Monday that there is a possibility that one Fulton school may be closed an additional day if required.
Manley said Fulton Public Schools will continue to evaluate the situation Tuesday. She also said scheduled student activities will continue as staffing allows.
According to the last update to Fulton's COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 14, there were new 18 new cases, 87 active cases among staff and students and 158 cases of people in quarantine in the school district.