FULTON - Fulton Public Schools will resume Wednesday after being shut down due to staffing issues Tuesday.
Coordinator of School and Community Programs Sarah Manley said in a letter to parents Monday that there is a possibility that one Fulton school may be closed an additional day if required.
KOMU 8 News has learned that Bush Elementary will continue to be shut down on Wednesday. All other district schools will be back open Wednesday.
According to the last update to Fulton's COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 14, there were new 18 new cases, 87 active cases among staff and students and 158 cases of people in quarantine in the school district.