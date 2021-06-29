FULTON – The City of Fulton received a $3.3 million state loan Tuesday for future emergencies with its gas department.
The city set $2.65 million of its budget for natural gas expenses for 2021. In February, over the span of five days, natural gas cost the city $3.4 million because frozen natural gas wells made natural gas less accessible and more expensive.
Normally, the city pays about $3-4/dekatherm (the unit of natural gas), but over those five days, it paid around $224/dekatherm.
Fulton received a $3.3 million state loan after being forced to spend $3.4 million in natural gas expenses in February. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/P69SoUyKp2— Becca Pasteris (@BeccaPasteris) June 29, 2021
Fulton’s Utilities Superintendent, Darrell Dunlap said the city went through their whole natural gas budget for the year in those five days.
This left the city is a difficult situation regarding its budget, Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannel explained.
“It was pretty catastrophic financially. We did have reserves in place to cover emergencies such a that, but it still hurt real bad," Mayor Cannell said.
Mayor Cannell asked Fulton residents to turn down their temperatures in their house to reduce natural gas energy, and many responded to help.
“Small town goodness came out in everybody," Dunlap said.
The emergency state loan is meant to replace the lacking funds.
“We don’t really have a lot of reserves to cover the unexpected like a freeze, and ice storm, or a tornado. This is going to help that," Ballard Simmons, a member of Fulton City Council, said.
The emergency is loan is for five years with zero interest. Fulton is the first municipality to receive an emergency state loan coming from a $50 million loan program intended to help electric and gas utilities.