Fulton residential fire results in $100,000 in damages

FULTON — No one was injured in a fire at a single-story Fulton home Wednesday morning. The fire resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damages.
The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm at 719 Hollyhock Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
When the first fire crew arrived, smoke and flames were visible outside the single-story wood-framed home. All residents were outside the home before crews arrived and reported that the fire began in the living room.
Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames when entering the home, bringing the fire under control with an aggressive fire attack.
After the fire was extinguished, crews found that the fire started in the wall around the fire place. Residents unsuccessfully attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers before the fire department arrived.
The home was heavily damaged from the fire and smoke. An investigation revealed that the fire was accidental.