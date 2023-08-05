FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department was called to respond to a reported residential structure fire at 111 West Reed Street, Friday, Aug. 4, at 5:19 p.m. Central Callaway Fire Protection District was also dispatched for auto-aid response.
The first crew arrived three minutes later and found a single-story, single family dwelling with heavy smoke showing from the structure. The homeowners were on scene and reported that everyone was out of the structure.
Fire crews made entry into the structure and reported active fire. Crews began an aggressive fire attack and completed a search of the structure. The fire was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes. Fire damages were contained to the basement of the structure; however, all other parts of the structure received smoke and heat damages.
Fulton Fire Department investigators determined to be unintentional. Officials believe the fire originated in the basement of the structure, in the area of a dehumidifier that was plugged in and operating.
Initial damage is estimated at $130,000. No injuries were reported. The structure did have working smoke detectors.
A total of four engines and 15 personnel were on scene.