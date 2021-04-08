FULTON — A vigil and balloon release were held Thursday night for Ryan Brewer, a 25-year-old tow truck operator who was struck by a vehicle along Interstate 70 on Monday, March 29.
Brewer, a Fulton resident, died Thursday morning.
Ryan Brewer, a tow-truck driver, was hit last week on I-70 while hooking up a car to his truck. This morning, Ryan died in the hospital due to multiple injuries. Friends and family of Ryan Brewer are gathering for a prayer vigil and balloon release. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/u2w8BUZcXp— Sarah Bush (@sarahbush44) April 8, 2021
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old driver Matthew Link of Chesterfield traveled onto the westbound shoulder near mile marker 151 and struck the rear of 33-year-old Cameron Olson's vehicle of Ballwin just after 6 p.m. on March 29.
Olson’s vehicle was being loaded onto the tow truck at the time of the crash. Brewer of Fulton was struck by Link’s vehicle as he was attaching the wrench to Olson’s car, according to the crash report.
Coworkers of Ryan are urging drivers to stay off their phones while driving, and to slow down or change lanes while passing service workers on the road. @KOMUnews— Sarah Bush (@sarahbush44) April 8, 2021
Brewer was air lifted to University Hospital on March 29, with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 10:54 a.m. Thursday.
Link was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries.
Olson did not sustain any injuries; both his and Link’s vehicles were totaled. The tow truck was driven from the scene of the crash.
Friends of the Brewer family are hosting a benefit fundraiser at the Fulton Event Center on April 24. The fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. and all proceeds will go to Brewer's wife, Desirea, and 2-year-old daughter, Abbi.
They have also set up a GoFundMe for the family and all funds raised will go toward hospital bills, care for the family and bills. As of Thursday evening, $5,590 had been raised of the $6,000 goal.