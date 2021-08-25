FULTON – Community members are mourning the loss of Fulton school teacher Allison Abitz and her daughter, Jozee.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, they are believed to be the victims of a homicide that occurred late Sunday night in the 7500 block of Lavender Drive in Boone County.
Northwest Missouri State released a press release Tuesday night, stating that Abitz was pursuing an educational specialist degree as an online student at the university, which is based in Marysville.
Ty Crain, superintendent of the Fulton School District, sent a statement to families Wednesday, expressing their sadness of the sudden death of Abitz.
The district is providing school counselors, social workers and crisis counselors to teachers, students and community members. The counselors will be available at Bush Elementary School and Fulton Middle School.
The Fulton School District sent out a letter today detailing resources to help community members as they remember Allison and Jozee. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GsICqZBXqZ— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) August 25, 2021
A vigil will be held Thursday evening at Southside Baptist Church in Fulton from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
KOMU 8 reached out to the Fulton School District and Southside Baptist Church for an interview. They weren’t available for comment.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested or charged in relation to the deaths.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).