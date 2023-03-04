FULTON - Fulton Boy Scouts collected food donations Saturday to help Callaway County residents in need as part of the annual scouting for food drive. Scouts from Troop 50 and Pack 52 gathered donations for the SERVE Inc. of Callaway County food pantry in Fulton.
The scouts serve a critical need for Fulton, which only has one food pantry. Aaron White is the Scoutmaster for Troop 50 and volunteers at Open Table, a new soup kitchen in Fulton.
Fulton residents have limited options for food assistance. SERVE Inc. is the only food pantry in Fulton and operates just once a month according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Open Table opened at the John C. Harris Community Center on March 2. It serves customers Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Aaron White is Troop 50's scoutmaster and a volunteer at Open Table. He said the goal of Saturday's food drive is not just to collect food, but to raise awareness of food insecurity.
"We want to bring attention to the fact in our community, there are people who need food," White said. "And so often, they go unseen. We want to help bring attention to the fact that we have neighbors in need."
According to 2020 data from nonprofit Feeding America, 12.1% of Callaway County children under the age of 18 experience food insecurity. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as limited access to healthy food on a regular basis. The impacts of food insecurity can reverberate throughout a community.
"It impacts how kids are able to perform in schools, how folks are able to participate in the workforce," White said. "Being able to address food insecurity is about being able to help our entire community."
Scouting for food gives some of the youngest community members a chance to fill their neighbors plates.
Scout Ellie Craghead handed out a list of requested items like canned vegetables and peanut butter as they entered Moser's Foods in Fulton. She said it feels good to help her community.
"It's like the right thing to do," said Craghead. "You want to be kind to people, help other people in need."
SERVE Inc. will collect the donated food Saturday afternoon.