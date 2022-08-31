FULTON - The City of Fulton is planning to demolish 43 buildings around the city with help from a $200,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development's Community Development Block Program (CDBP).

The project is also funded by a match to the CDBP funds from the city and $500 from each of the property owners.

A press release from the City of Fulton said the grant was awarded to Fulton "to assist with its effort to enhance the community and strengthen its economy through the demolition of derelict buildings."

"There are dilapidated houses located throughout the city, in all different neighborhoods, areas of the city," Fulton's Director of Planning and Protective Services Dennis Houchins said.

Houchins also said the demolitions will be a big step in getting ahead of the game, and the city wants to maintain houses before they get to that dilapidated state.

A neighbor of the properties, Matt Hux, said he thinks it's a good thing these buildings are being demolished because if new properties are built on the land, it will create more options for housing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

All of the buildings that are set to be demolished are currently vacant.

This project has been in the works since 2019, but was set back by COVID-19.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced the recipients of more than $17 million in funds on Aug. 26. Houchins said the city found out it would receive the funds back in June.

Houchins said the demolitions will hopefully start around the beginning of 2023.

"I just don't think we're going to get everything done that we're required to do before then," Houchins said. "So I would say looking towards the end of 2022 we're getting the bid package out for demolition."

A few other mid-Missouri communities received funds from the CDBP funds. Eldon, Sedalia, Tipton and Cole County all were awarded funds for different projects in their communities.