FULTON - The Fulton Parks and Recreation Department released a statement on Facebook Thursday notifying residents that the popular Splash Pad amenity would be closed for the next three weeks.
According to the Parks and Recreation director, Clay Caswell, the splash pad has been extremely popular since it opened in 2014, especially during the summer.
In the Facebook post, Parks and Recreation said that the pad would be closing because they were waiting on a replacement part from a manufacturer that "is vital to keeping the water clean" for patrons.
Caswell says that their maintenance team started to notice issues right before Memorial Day weekend, which prompted them to close the pad on Friday.
“The chlorine levels, the pH levels they weren't reading, right,” Caswell said. “And now if you don't have the right levels of chlorine in there, then it's not safe, the water becomes not safe. So we decided to shut it down just for the safety of the users.
Brittany Berrey was born and raised in Fulton. She says that she is no stranger to water issues in Fulton.
“It's bad,” Berrey said. “I don't drink it. I will use it to cook and all that. My dog drinks it, but I'm a bottled water person.”
Berrey mentioned that despite taking personal precautions, she has no problem with her two sons playing in the water from the splash pad since it’s different from drinking water. Still, she welcomes any improvements.
“I guess it's probably a smart idea to keep it closed, if it can help the water at all,” Berrey said.
Caswell says these changes come at a price.
“Initial estimates got us at about $3,000 to replace it,” Caswell said. “So obviously, we're not not happy about that, but you can't control it.”
He said that in order to pay for this, his department will have to make some difficult decisions.
“Obviously we have some money budgeted for repairs and things like that, but we'll have to kind of cut back in some other areas,” Caswell said.
As of right now, he is not sure where Parks and Recreation plans to cut back. He also says they anticipate losing more money as a result of the pad’s closure.
“We've had a few people that have…reserved a shelter nearby because they're planning on having birthday parties,” Caswell said. “So we're kind of doing some refunds with that if people are planning that, we're offering them some different options too.”
Overall, Caswell said he thinks both the city and residents are on the same page.
“I know it's kind of an inconvenience for everybody,” Caswell said. “But obviously, we want to get it fixed as soon as possible.”
When that day comes, Berrey said she and her sons will be ready.
“They'll be excited about it,” Berrey said. “I don't know if they rather swim in a pool or if they like the water park, but I know it's a nice amenity for a lot of people.”