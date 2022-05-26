FULTON - "From His House to Your House: Free store" in Fulton, MO is one place that is helping with the baby formula shortage.
Connie Cashion is the owner of the store. She said her store is just like any other, except everything is free.
The store is located at 300 Pioneer Dr. The free store is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Right now, she sells furniture, non-perishable food, clothing, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, appliances and dishes. But, with the recent shortage she has added baby formula to that list.
Connie said her store is for everybody.
"You bring us your stuff that you don't need and we bring it in, and they all sort it, and we put it out and offer it to whoever," Cashion said. "We don't have a preference, it's whoever just has a need, because everybody has a need."
Cashion said she has been using Facebook to let people know about how much baby formula she has. She also has a recipe for homemade formula for those who need it.
She also said she doesn't want people to purchase formula cans and then bring them to her store. Instead she said she urges people who have extra cans to donate.
"I don't want to help people stockpile. I want somebody who actually needs it at that moment in time."
Cashion also said so far 30 people from all across mid-Missouri have come to her store to get baby formula. She said she does not have as much as she used to, but she still has a few cans to those who really need it.
For Connie, she said her ability to help mothers who need baby formula is no different from any other day at her store.
"I feel the Lord has called me to do this, and it doesn't matter who we are, what our religion is, or we don't all have to agree, but we just need to love each other and help one another."
Anyone hoping to donate can drop off items in-person during store hours.
To get updates on baby formula and other items Connie's store has, check out her Facebook.