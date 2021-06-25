The fair will take place on Friday and Saturday.

FULTON - The 17th Fulton Street Fair will return this weekend after missing last year due to COVID-19. 

The event has a lot of involvement already. The Fulton Fair had 87 vendor spots available, and all of them have been sold for the upcoming weekend.

The event has a lot of non-profit organizations involved who weren't able to contribute last year. Committee member Melissa Siegel says the event will help in bringing the organizations back into the fold. 

"It's gonna be great for a lot of the organizations that are involved," Siegel said. "One of the things that we make sure we do with all of food booths is make sure they are the local non-profits and service industries. They lost all their fundraising opportunities as well this past year, so they have the opportunity to reinvest in their community."

She also says that sponsorships are better than expected. 

"Our sponsorship dollars have been higher this year than we were expecting, because of businesses and the impact they've faced this year, but the support has been great and I think they were ready to get advertising out as well. It's going to be a great thing for the community," Siegel said.

The fair will feature many musical acts, including the popular band Cody Canada and the Departed that will play at 9 PM Friday. The event will also feature other events like a mule derby, bike show, and corn hole tournament. 

The fair will open up at 3 p.m. Friday. It will wrap up at 11 p.m. Saturday.

For more information and for a full list of events, visit the fair's website.