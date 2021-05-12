FULTON - Callaway County deputies arrested a Fulton suspect who is believed to have fled from an overnight disturbance in Fulton.
Callaway County's Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect near Dunham Drive around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's department Facebook page, deputies were searching for a suspect following a disturbance in Fulton late Tuesday night.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, police received a suspicious persons report that matched the description of the overnight suspect. Shortly after, a K9 unit spotted the subject near Cardinal Drive and State Road HH.
K9 units and officers followed the subject on foot in a "lengthy pursuit." Numerous deputies, officers and crews assisted in the capture and arrest.
Police are not looking for any other subjects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.