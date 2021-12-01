FULTON - After being closed for more than 40 years and not having an active railroad operating out of the station since the 1930s, the Fulton Train Depot is being revitalized just in time for the holiday season.
According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society Research Center, the last day of passenger service to the Fulton Train Depot was on June 30, 1930. The building opened for rail service on Nov. 24, 1911.
Crystal Aulbur, owner of Grae Studio that operates out of the depot, said the community is excited for the revival of the station.
"The Christmas market that we are hosting is an event that we hope it is an annual event," Aulbur said. "This is the inaugural year, and benefits and proceeds will go towards the restoration efforts of the depot. One of the reasons to have the event was to open it to the public.'
The official reopening of the station happened last Wednesday marking the 110th anniversary of the depot's opening, but market days for the community to see the buildings are on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18.
For the market days, visitors can purchase Christmas trees as well as gifts for the holiday season.
The station has a long history with the Chicago and Alton railroad. The rail line connected Fulton to other towns throughout mid-Missouri.
"After the passenger service ended, the line was mainly freight and the building next door to us was a flower mill. Several of the businesses depended on the freight," Aulbur said. "After the Chicago and Alton railroad went bankrupt, it merged into the Gulf Mobile and Ohio railroad and then sold in the 1970s."
Aulbur said many Fulton citizens had fond memories of the depot, where their grandparents would take their children to visit the station and talk to train operators. She said the Christmas market will help draw more interest for the depot.
"The cost of the renovations of the building are extensive, and the best way we could get the community involved and see the space was to have a market to do their holiday shopping and have some nostalgia," Aulbur said.
Aulbur said the depot's roof still needs repairs and that the station has "mechanical and structural needs."
After all of the renovations, the building will be home to Grae Studio, an interior design studio, operated by Aulbur and managed by Gretchen Allen.