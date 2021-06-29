FULTON − The Fulton VFW Post 2657 is raising funds for Fulton's annual fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
The VFW will host a Fourth of July Fish Fry on Sunday, beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the post.
"We take all of the veterans from the parade and serve them fish and it's also open to the public," President of the 83rd team Steve Harding said.
A $10 donation is appreciated, the VFW says, as proceeds will go to the fireworks display at the Fulton Country Club.
Harding is anticipating this year's Independence Day to have a big turnout.
"I think it's going to be much bigger because you know everybody is wanting to get out after last year's fiasco so we're looking forward to it really being huge," Harding said.
The County Club's annual display will begin around 9 p.m. Sunday. The general public can view the display from the park and various locations around town.
"This community is incredible when it comes to that. All the businesses are more than willing to provide us support," Harding said.