CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Missouri woman is in the hospital after crashing her car Thursday morning.
The crash occurred on US Highway 54 eastbound, east of County Road 338.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mariah Vestal's car collided with the car in front of her, rotated off the road and flipped over. Vestal was using her cellphone at the time of the crash.
Vestal, 23, survived the crash but had to be airlifted to University Hospital by MU Air Care for serious injuries, according to the MSHP report. The other driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and was able to be driven away from the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
In a tweet Friday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash served as a reminder to not use a cellphone while driving.
These pictures are from a crash yesterday on US 54, near County Road 338, in Callaway County. They represent what happens when a driver is distracted by a cellphone. Luckily, the driver was wearing her seatbelt and survived the crash. pic.twitter.com/p3dXfLSx5C— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 26, 2021