Fulton woman acts out movie scene and is indicted on murder charges

FULTON — The woman accused of killing her boyfriend while acting out a movie scene pleaded guilty.

Kalesha Marie Peterson, 40, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.

David Dalton died of a single gunshot wound to the head in March 2019. Peterson called 911 immediately after shooting Dalton. 

The judge sentenced Peterson to 8 years in prison.

Peterson admitted she had been drinking whiskey and was intoxicated, police said, and a bottle of whiskey was found in the bedroom.

Peterson of Fulton, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old David Dalton, were playing out the scene of a movie that involved a gun, a news release said.

She told police they were acting out a scene from the movie Deadpool with a handgun that was loaded.