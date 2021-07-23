FULTON — The woman accused of killing her boyfriend while acting out a movie scene pleaded guilty.
Kalesha Marie Peterson, 40, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.
David Dalton died of a single gunshot wound to the head in March 2019. Peterson called 911 immediately after shooting Dalton.
The judge sentenced Peterson to 8 years in prison.
Peterson admitted she had been drinking whiskey and was intoxicated, police said, and a bottle of whiskey was found in the bedroom.
Peterson of Fulton, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old David Dalton, were playing out the scene of a movie that involved a gun, a news release said.
She told police they were acting out a scene from the movie Deadpool with a handgun that was loaded.