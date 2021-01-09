COLUMBIA — A local Fulton hospital worker took to Facebook to share her story on receiving the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
April DeTienne works at the Missouri Department of Mental Health at Fulton State Hospital, so receiving the vaccine was an early option.
"Taking the vaccine for me is about supporting my family and my community. I am trying to make good choices with what we have right now," said DeTienne.
In late December, the Reynolds Journalism Institute and SmithGeiger, national research firm, completed a national survey about people's attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccines.
The results showed that nationally, more than half of respondents probably or plan to get a vaccination. Among Missouri respondents, less than half plan to get one.
April DeTienne said she wanted to share her experience to humanize the process to her community.
She shared her side effects with the Fulton community over Facebook, which received a lot of attention.
"The flu shot has been worse for me over the vaccine," said DeTienne. "I had a sore arm, of course, in the injection spot. I had a mild headache that Tylenol took care of. Outside of that, there were no notable side effects at all."
DeTienne received her first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 29 at Compass Health Network in Columbia.
"This was about hopefully keeping some of the people I work with safekeeping my family safe, and hopefully trying to flatten the curve a little bit," said DeTienne.