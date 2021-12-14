FULTON - A Fulton woman pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted arson after setting a fire in Moser's in June.
Pamela Cordrey, 48, was sentenced to 5 years probation and will pay $20,789.71 in restitution before being released from probation.
She is set to make $350 monthly payments starting in January. She could serve up to 7 years if her probation is violated.
Cordrey intentionally set off the fire in the basement of Moser's off of North Business 54 in Fulton on June 17.
Cordrey was an employee and working at the time of the fire. She was arrested and taken to the Callaway County Jail.
At the time of the fire, the Fulton Fire Department said the structure received smoke and minor water damages.