FULTON - A Fulton woman is hosting a two-day garage sale where every penny she makes is donated to The Free Store in town.
Every year Angela Waggoner lays out an array of items looking to sell them. These items include various inexpensive toys, and even some of her personal belongings.
She uses the money she makes from the sale to buy different supplies to donate to The Free Store, where they will be given to the needy.
"They just give me a list of things they need," she said "supplies like tents, cleaning supplies, bedding, and I use the money earned here to but those things for them."
Waggoner credits her faith as a large part in why she hosts the sale.
"I take the money that we earned and give it to the community," she said. "I figured God has blessed my family so I wanted to be able to spread that blessing to more."
She said she loves hosting the sale every year and plans to continue plans to continue it for years to come.