CALLAWAY COUNTY − Tori Taylor, the Fulton woman who was a suspected kidnapping victim, has been taken into custody by Callaway County Sheriff's deputies.
Callaway County Sheriff's office staff traveled to Centralia, Illinois and took custody. She is being held in the Callaway County Jail.
Taylor was charged with first degree tampering with a motor vehicle earlier Thursday. She has another charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Fulton Police originally believed Taylor was a victim of kidnapping.
According to a probable cause statement, a friend of Taylor's informed dispatch that he let Taylor borrow his vehicle on the evening of April 21 and that she was supposed to return it that night.
The friend said Taylor asked to borrow the car to move some of her things and that she said she would be back within an hour or hour and a half. Martin agreed and gave her the keys. The friend did not show up with his vehicle. He said he messaged her on Facebook multiple times. Taylor replied and said she was "on her way back" but then ultimately stopped messaging him, the probable cause statement said.
Taylor was located in Centralia, Illinois nearly a month after she was reported missing. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Taylor made contact with her family on Tuesday around 8:55 p.m. The Fulton Police Department was then contacted with the location, and she was found around 11:15 p.m. Clinton County, Illinois Sheriff's deputies took her into custody on two outstanding warrants for drug related charges and trespassing.
Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers held a press conference Wednesday, shortly after it was announced she was located.
"Based on what we know, we do not believe she was kidnapped," Chief Myers said.
Fulton Police say over 20 law enforcement agencies helped on the case. There were 234 leads and thousands of investigative hours that went into it.