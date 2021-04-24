FULTON - After a long ride over the past year, Auto World in Fulton reopened on April 1.
The classic car museum shut down last year due to COVID-19, forcing it to miss almost an entire season of tourism.
Auto World Museum opened in its current location in 2006 under the ownership of Bill Backer.
Backer’s daughter Vicki McDaniel said her father began collecting cars when she was a kid. The first car he collected was a Canadian 1924 Dodge Touring.
“I don’t know if you noticed but there was a disproportionate number of 1932s,” McDaniel said in reference to the years of cars in the museum. “He said there was no ugly car built in 1932.”
Backer’s collection was featured on an episode of the History Channel show American Pickers several years ago. McDaniel said her father loved the pursuit and search for cars to collect.
“Oh gosh the stuff dad collected,” McDaniel said. “He loved looking for them and talking to the owners; the hunt and the capture were very important to him, very much fun for him.”
Backer was also the former owner of Backer Potato Chip Company in Fulton. The shiny red truck that delivered Backer potato chips is prominently displayed next to a mock 1950’s diner setup in the middle of the showroom.
Dozens of Model Ts, old BMWs and large classic cars that look plucked straight out of Hollywood fill the massive warehouse, complete with 1950’s style decor. At least three cars had a pair of fuzzy dice hanging from the review window.
Curator Tom Jones oversees the layout and collection. He said he has used the time the museum was closed due to COVID-19 as an opportunity to put some work into the showroom.
“Bill collected a whole group of really fine, important vehicles” Jones stated.
The museum features many rare gems such as the “We have a V-16 here, the Marmon, there are only 12 of these that exist”.
Vehicles like these have gained attention from the younger generations who have gained a fascination with vintage cars. Thomas is very passionate about this and from conversation with him you can tell that he cares about the cars. Even when he talks about some of the flaws of the cars such as carpets, he is passionate. This energy is matched with the overflow of colorful and unique cars.
If you want to gain more knowledge about rare vintage cars you can find plenty of it at the Auto World in Fulton.