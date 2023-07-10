FULTON - Fulton City Council announced it has appointed an interim director of administration following former director Renee Tyler's termination on Friday, July 7.
According to a press release, Courtney Doyle is a lifelong resident of Fulton and has been part of the city's workforce since 2013. She previously served as city clerk before her promotion to assistant director of administration in 2022.
"We are dedicated to achieving excellence within city government," Doyle said. "Whether it is delivering exceptional service to our residents or cultivating an outstanding work environment for our staff, our goals and mission remain steadfast. I am honored to have earned the trust of the Mayor and City Council as we continue our crucial work for the betterment of our city."
The city council did not elaborate on Tyler's termination, which came during a closed special session on Friday, the release said. Tyler was hired in 2022, after Bill Johnson's retirement.