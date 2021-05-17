FULTON - Fulton’s Legends Rec-Plex facility opened at noon on Monday. The facility has been in the works for five years, citing some delay because of the pandemic.
The facility will provide a place for community members to exercise, play basketball and soccer and host community events.
There are classrooms, arcades, a banquet room for weddings and big events, as well as soccer and basketball courts.
Facility supervisors made sure there was something for everybody; whether it be for young people in the game room or weddings in the banquet room, the intention is to bring the community together.
"It's been a lot of challenges, but we've navigated through everything really well," Facility Supervisor Luke Shelangowski said. "Now that we're finally open, it's going to be good for the community. I hope to use this as a time to relax a little more but also make sure we have the right programs for everyone."
Community members took advantage of the free trial starting Monday and going until June by shooting hoops and hitting the weight room. Mark Covey and his grandson Luke Davis already started using the basketball courts and the fosse ball table and are excited to use the Rec-Plex more this summer.
"[Luke] is pretty excited already, it should be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to using it," Covey said.
The free trial for the Rec-Plex is available until June 1. After that members are able to buy memberships or one time passes. The facility is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily at 808 State Street in Fulton.