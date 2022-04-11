COLUMBIA − Monday's Columbia Public Schools Board of Education meeting will start with Superintendent Brian Yearwood administering an oath of office for newly elected members. It's one of many items on the meeting agenda for Monday night.
Yearwood will swear in Suzette Waters and Blake Willoughby to the board. Waters is a new board member and Willoughby is returning for a second term. The board will then vote for its president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.
Approving American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the Boone County Nature School is also on the agenda for Monday night. Board members will also discuss the ratification of an application to implement a gender affirming closet for LGBTQ+ students.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed in the above media player, in the KOMU 8 News app and the KOMU 8 streaming apps.
Boone County Nature School
The Boone County Nature School is a partnership between CPS, Boone County and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Once construction is complete, Boone County fifth graders will have a physical space of learning in Three Creeks Conservation area.
Former CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman explained how the project has been a work in progress for almost a decade.
"This was actually something that was conceptualized back in 2013," Dr. Stiepleman said. "Learning should not be confined to the four walls of a classroom, and we should make this for every fifth grader in Columbia."
CPS fifth graders already use parts of the area to expand on their science curriculum. The Boone County Nature School would be open to all fifth graders in Boone County, not exclusively to CPS students.
Board members will approve ARPA funds to go toward construction of the building. Of the $4.5 million construction project, $250,000 will come from ARPA funds. Dr. Stiepleman organized the private fundraising efforts for the project.
"It was my job to raise $1.4 million from our private and public supporters, and we're really close at $1.3 million [raised] at this point," Dr. Stiepleman said.
The next step after Monday night's board meeting is to submit a bid for construction. Once construction starts, the project is estimated to take around 18 months. Dr. Stiepleman predicts the building to be complete for the 2023-2024 school year.
"There's an absolute role for being in a classroom and learning, but there's also such an important piece of having that hands on, experimental learning that you may not get from just reading a textbook," Dr. Stiepleman said.
LGBTQ+ gender-affirming closet
Board members will also discuss ratifying and approving an application for a grant for funding for a gender-affirming closet. The Rock Bridge High School Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) is submitting the grant application to the It Gets Better Project for $10,000.
It Gets Better is a nonprofit organization that aims to support LGBTQ+ youth. Rock Bridge GSA's application requests $10,000 for a gender-affirming closet to include clothing for LGBTQ+ youths to use and express themselves if they do not feel safe doing so at home or lack access to alternative clothing.
"The lack of inclusivity and support for students who are transitioning isn't uncommon in Columbia, and we want to make sure that every high school student has access to resources that can help them feel confident and secure," GSA members stated in the grant application.
The grant application mentions using community resources to help establish the gender affirming closet at RBHS. The Center Project is an LGBTQ+ resource center for mid-Missouri.
Cameron Lee is the vice president of The Center Project board and explained why a gender affirming closet is important.
"Having a safe, gender affirming space for LGBTQ+ community members to access clothing mitigates barriers like access to transportation to get to the store and facing harassment while shopping," Lee said. "It also provides a positive space for young people in particular who may be exploring and on a journey to feel supported, safe and comfortable."
GSA members plan to break down the $10,000 funding among different closet items. The proposed budget includes:
- $4,000 for clothing,
- $2,500 for shoes and accessories,
- $1,500 for inner wear such as binders, bras and underwear,
- $1,000 for furnishings in the physical closet space,
- $500 for makeup,
- $500 for inventory and bookkeeping material.
"Giving high school students access to clothing, resources and spaces where they can express themselves authentically helps allow them just exist," Lee said. "We all want to feel comfortable as we grow up as we're young people and figuring ourselves out."
Board members will discuss approving the grant application to the nonprofit organization, which would provide the funding for the gender affirming closet.