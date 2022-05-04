JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed $50 million dollar budget for Missouri's ports could be slashed in half depending on a Senate Appropriation Committee decision that will be coming on Friday.
A budget cut would mean the process of building and operating a port in Jefferson City could be delayed.
The state of Missouri has 14 ports that would apply to that pool of money, whether it be $50 million or $25 million. That money would be allocated through the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Harry Otto, Chairman of the Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri Commission, hopes to be able to apply to larger pool of money in order to buy land from the Office of Administration.
"There will be a negotiation process," Otto said. "Were undergoing engineering studies to see what the elevation is there."
Part of these engineering studies aim to figure out how to include things like the railroad, the frontage roads, the piers, and the docks.
"There's a lot of moving pieces that you have to touch base with in order to get passed the environmental issues," Otto said.
Being able to apply for money from a larger pool would accelerate the process of getting a port in Jefferson City.
"Simply if there's more money available, we can get further down the engineering road, further down the negotiating of a transfer of property," Otto said. "It just would speed up the process certainly".
A port in Jefferson City would be beneficial for the whole state according to Otto.
"The most economical way to move some products is by water," Otto said. "A barge or a containerized vehicle on a barge is a much more inexpensive way to move certain products."
"We're halfway between Kansas City and St. Louis, we're pretty well highway situated, and we have rail on the south side. So those things all contribute to potential port location here."
The port is still in an infancy stage meaning, there are no concrete deadlines as to when the project would be completed. The Heartland Port Authority is still in the process of identifying customers the port would ship to.