COLUMBIA — The funeral for the late Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney will commence at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hearnes Center.
The service will feature full serve honors for Gladney who died last Wednesday while responding to a crash on Interstate 70.
Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott and Gladney's son, Shaun Gladney, will read eulogies at the funeral. Shaun Gladney is a firefighter in McKinney, Texas and formerly worked for the BCFD.
Following the funeral, the procession will leave the Hearnes Center and take Champions Drive to Providence Road. Then, it will travel to Memorial Funeral Home, located on Business Loop 70 west, for a private family funeral service.
Gladney served with the Boone County Fire Protection District for over 25 years. As an original member of Missouri Task Force 1, Gladney was deployed to the 9/11 terror attacks and Hurricane Isabel.
In honor of Gladney, Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all U.S. and Missouris flags fly half-staff at Boone County government buildings, fire stations statewide and the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City on Tuesday.
The U.S. Honor Flag will also pay tribute to Gladney at his funeral. The flag honors fallen American heroes and will be near Gladney's casket.
KOMU 8 News will stream the service and the procession that follows on-air and online starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Per request of Gladney's family, media is not allowed inside the Hearnes Center for the funeral.