COLUMBIA- Huntington’s Disease (HD) is an inherited condition that causes the human brain to break down progressively. The fatal disease can be described as a combination of ALS, Alzheimers, and Parkison.
According to Cleveland Clinic, more than 30,000 Americans are suffering from HD.
Organizer Candance Rodman’s father was one of the 30,000 thousand before he passed away due to the critical disease nine years- ago. Since then, Candance has made it her mission to spread awareness to her community.
“My grandfather passed from it, and six of my dad’s siblings have passed from Huntington’s, including him.”
For the past nine years, Candance has volunteered as a Missouri representative for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).
Once a year, she gathers the community to raise money to help families in need, research, and help support The Mental Health Parity Act (MHPAEA).
For today’s event, Candance has spent nearly a grand of her own money to help support the foundation HDSA. Local businesses like Sophia’s, Addison’s, and Thomas Family Dental support nearly every year.
This year’s event was themed “Hounds for Huntington’s.” Friends and families came with their furry friends and walked a mile around Twin Lakes Dog Park.
“Columbia is a little saturated with 5k’s. We’ve done that in the past, so we just decided to change it up.”
Participants from out of state to down the street all shared the belief of wanting to contribute to a greater cause.
“I wanted to come up here to support and help promote a great cause and the endeavors that go with it.” said participant Atina Rogers.
It is never too late to donate. If you or anyone you know is interested in donating, you may do so here.