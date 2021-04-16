COLUMBIA - On Friday, Columbia Safety and Supply got a welcomed visit from nine, seven-week-old furry friends.
Columbia Safety and Supply donated $5,000 to the Central Missouri Humane Society and was thanked with a puppy meet and greet at their headquarters.
Columbia Safety and Supply has partnered with the CMHS previously, but were unable to make a donation recently as they have other community partners such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Great Circle and the Missouri Contemporary Ballet.
Andrea Seeley, Human Resources Manager for Columbia Safety and Supply explained how every donation comes from employees and is matched by their philanthropic organization, The Columbia Foundation.
“Our employees donate a portion of their pay to The Columbia Foundation each week, and then the company matches it a dollar for dollar,” she said.
Seeley also explained that along with monetary donations, they try to donate time and talent as well, “but this is one way we know we can make a very direct impact on the community,” she said.
“We are able to send people home to their families at night, and part of their families are these little furry friends that we have too,” she said, “and so we try to work with groups that people really relate to, and we try to focus on children, education, and local community based organizations in particular throughout all of our branches.”
Seeley emphasized the importance in putting employee’s donations to good use.
“We try to make as much impact as possible by making influential donations such as the $5,000 donation made today,” she said.
CMHS said this money will be put to good use and will make an impact on all their animals' lives.
“Donations like the one Columbia Safety made today make such a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of so many of our pets,” Michelle Casey, Associate Director for the CMHS, said.
“Because of the pandemic we had to cancel our largest fundraising event, Whiskers and Wine, held in October, so donations like this make a huge difference to help make up for the loss of revenue last year.”
She went on to explain where the money donated on Friday will go, toward general medical care, food, vaccinations, spay, neutering and "everything it takes to get them to adoption."
Seeley also addresses the motivation behind holding a puppy meet and greet for staff.
“We’re asking people to take their treasure, taking it from their own families, and redistributing it throughout the community," she said. "It just changes the way that people feel about the donations, and they understand first hand the impact that it makes.”
Throughout the pandemic, adoptions have stayed steady at the CMHS. Casey said that through the year 2020, CMHS has seen a 99% placement rate, the first time they have ever reached that placement rate since their opening in 1943.
“Even through this really challenging year, we’ve worked really hard to make sure that we’re still taking in animals, and meeting the needs of this community, and also placing animals in adoptive homes,” she said.