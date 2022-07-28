MID-MISSOURI − Drivers should be aware after some Break Time locations in mid-Missouri received diesel in their unleaded gas tanks.
Break Time posted on Facebook around 1 p.m. Thursday with information regarding the incident. Break Time said it became aware of the issue late Wednesday night and immediately stopped selling the gas.
The company said it determined its primary fuel carrier Midland put diesel in its unleaded fuel tanks.
Seven locations were initially affected, including Jefferson City stations on Truman Boulevard, Missouri Boulevard, Main Street and McCarty Street. The Truman location has since been fixed.
Break Time also initially thought two Sedalia locations were affected, but it since has determined the fuel is correct.
The Break Time in California is also affected with the wrong fuel.
Break Time said it believes the problem started Wednesday morning.
If you believe your vehicle is experiencing issues connected to the incident, Break Time said to contact them at 800-876-6357 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Press '1' for human resources and then press '2' for the claims team.
